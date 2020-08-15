67ºF

5 evacuated from Roanoke home after fire

Tags: Roanoke Fire-EMS, Roanoke
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

One adult and four children were forced to evacuate a home following a fire on Saturday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The fire occurred in the 1200 block of 15th Street SE, authorities said.

The fire is under investigation.

