5 evacuated from Roanoke home after fire

One adult and four children were forced to evacuate a home following a fire on Saturday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
The fire occurred in the 1200 block of 15th Street SE, authorities said.
The fire is under investigation.
At 4:46pm, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1200 block of 15th St SE for a fire. Units arrived to find smoke coming from a residential structure and marked it a #WorkingFire. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/8T2ZhzShZH— Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) August 15, 2020