Radford University leaders hope to continue in-person classes all semester

RADFORD, Va – Some universities are reconsidering their reopening plans after seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases at UNC Chapel Hill.

Radford University hopes to continue in-person classes all semester. Students like Dylan Lepore said it has not been a typical start to the school year.

“It’s odd, I mean, especially with the classes changing and with so many classes online, the environment, just everybody wearing masks,” said Radford student Dylan Lepore.

According to university spokesperson Caitlyn Scaggs, Radford has several factors to consider when it comes to transitioning to online learning.

“We know that there is a variety of situations that could happen and that’s why we have this robust plan to help us be prepared as possible,” Scaggs said.

Right now, the university is in Level 1 of reopening, which allows for in-person learning and students living on campus. Different factors like medical facilities reaching capacity, a lack of staffing or a major increase in community spread by the campus population could cause the university to transition to online learning.

Scaggs said the university is aiming to stay at its current reopening phase through the end of the semester.

“It certainly is a different fall semester than what we would typically experience but the excitement and the energy we’re feeling from our students is definitely noticeable it feels great to have them back,” Scaggs said.

Scaggs said the university created its reopening plan with flexibility in place to transition online learning if need be.

Some students worry about what the future of the semester looks like.

“I don’t know how long we’re going to last, really, I mean, is it going to be a month or two months? Are we going to even make it all the way to November?” Lepore said.