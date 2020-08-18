The Pulaski Yankees’ beloved raccoon is missing

PULASKI, Va. – Someone has taken this raccoon that’s usually perched upon the right-field wall of Calfee Park in Pulaski.

The Pulaski Yankees posted Monday that the little guy had been stolen and now, the team is looking for help from the community to bring him home.

As if 2020 couldn’t get any worse, our beloved raccoon who hangs out on the wall in right field has been stolen from... Posted by Pulaski Yankees on Monday, August 17, 2020

The Pulaski Yankee’s took to Twitter to bring comedic relief to the situation with a Wolverine meme.

If anyone has any information about where this raccoon is, you’re asked to call 540-980-1070.