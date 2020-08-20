Court date set for Christiansburg mother charged with making child porn, sexually assaulting her son

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – We now know when a Christiansburg woman will be in court, facing multiple charges in connection with the death of her son last year.

Kayla Thomas’s three-day trial is scheduled to begin on January 20, 2021.

She faces the following charges:

Committing forcible sodomy by engaging in fellatio against the victim's will by force, threat or intimidation

Inanimate object penetration of a person less than 13 years of age

Production of child pornography involving a child less than 15 years of age

Possession and distribution of child pornography

Being a parent or guardian, commit a willful act so gross and wanton as to show a reckless disregard for human life -- child neglect

She and her boyfriend, McKenzie Hellman, are accused of murdering and sexually abusing her 2-year-old son, Steven Dale Meek II.

McKenzie Hellman, 26, is facing six felony counts in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son, Steven Meek II. (WSLS)

During Thursday’s hearing, the defense requested an evaluation of Thomas’ sanity at the time of the alleged offense.

McKenzie Hellman (WSLS 10)

Hellman, whose trial will begin in October, faces the following charges:

Felony murder

Child abuse/neglect

Reproducing child pornography as an accessory

Producing child pornography as an accessory

Object sexual penetration as an accessory

Possession of child pornography

