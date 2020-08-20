78ºF

Court date set for Christiansburg mother charged with making child porn, sexually assaulting her son

Prosecutors say she used her 2-year-old toddler to create child pornography

Lindsey Kennett, Reporter

Kayla Thomas
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – We now know when a Christiansburg woman will be in court, facing multiple charges in connection with the death of her son last year.

Kayla Thomas’s three-day trial is scheduled to begin on January 20, 2021.

She faces the following charges:

  • Committing forcible sodomy by engaging in fellatio against the victim's will by force, threat or intimidation
  • Inanimate object penetration of a person less than 13 years of age
  • Production of child pornography involving a child less than 15 years of age
  • Possession and distribution of child pornography
  • Being a parent or guardian, commit a willful act so gross and wanton as to show a reckless disregard for human life -- child neglect

She and her boyfriend, McKenzie Hellman, are accused of murdering and sexually abusing her 2-year-old son, Steven Dale Meek II.

McKenzie Hellman, 26, is facing six felony counts in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son, Steven Meek II.
During Thursday’s hearing, the defense requested an evaluation of Thomas’ sanity at the time of the alleged offense.

McKenzie Hellman
Hellman, whose trial will begin in October, faces the following charges:

  • Felony murder
  • Child abuse/neglect
  • Reproducing child pornography as an accessory
  • Producing child pornography as an accessory
  • Object sexual penetration as an accessory
  • Possession of child pornography

