Court date set for Christiansburg man accused of killing girlfriend’s toddler son

ROANOKE, Va. – We now know when a Christiansburg man will be in court, facing multiple charges in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s son in 2019.

McKenzie Hellman’s two-day trial is scheduled to begin on October 5 at 9 a.m.

McKenzie Hellman and his girlfriend, Kayla Thomas, are accused of murdering and sexually abusing her 2-year-old son, Steven Dale Meek II.

McKenzie Hellman, 26, is facing six felony counts in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son, Steven Meek II. (WSLS)

Hellman faces the following charges:

Felony murder

Child abuse/neglect

Reproducing child pornography as an accessory

Producing child pornography as an accessory

Object sexual penetration as an accessory

Possession of child pornography

