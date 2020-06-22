Court date set for Christiansburg man accused of killing girlfriend’s toddler son

ROANOKE, Va. – We now know when a Christiansburg man will be in court, facing multiple charges in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s son in 2019.
McKenzie Hellman’s two-day trial is scheduled to begin on October 5 at 9 a.m.
McKenzie Hellman and his girlfriend, Kayla Thomas, are accused of murdering and sexually abusing her 2-year-old son, Steven Dale Meek II.
Hellman faces the following charges:
- Felony murder
- Child abuse/neglect
- Reproducing child pornography as an accessory
- Producing child pornography as an accessory
- Object sexual penetration as an accessory
- Possession of child pornography
