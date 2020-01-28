Christiansburg man accused of killing girlfriend’s toddler son indicted on 6 felony charges

ROANOKE, Va. – A grand jury indicted a Christiansburg man on multiple charges Tuesday, including child abuse and murder.

McKenzie Hellman and his girlfriend, Kayla Thomas, are accused of murdering and sexually abusing her 2-year-old son, Steven Dale Meek II.

Thomas is facing five felonies, including that she sexually abused her son and used him to create child pornography.

McKenzie Hellman, 26, is facing six felony counts in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son, Steven Meek II. (WSLS)

The grand jury indicted Hellman on the following charges:

Felony murder

Child abuse/neglect

Reproducing child pornography as an accessory

Producing child pornography as an accessory

Object sexual penetration as an accessory

Possession of child pornography

Hellman will be back in court next month.

10 News has covered this case extensively. Read more from our coverage: