Christiansburg man accused of killing girlfriend’s toddler son indicted on 6 felony charges
Man faces six felony counts in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son
ROANOKE, Va. – A grand jury indicted a Christiansburg man on multiple charges Tuesday, including child abuse and murder.
McKenzie Hellman and his girlfriend, Kayla Thomas, are accused of murdering and sexually abusing her 2-year-old son, Steven Dale Meek II.
Thomas is facing five felonies, including that she sexually abused her son and used him to create child pornography.
The grand jury indicted Hellman on the following charges:
- Felony murder
- Child abuse/neglect
- Reproducing child pornography as an accessory
- Producing child pornography as an accessory
- Object sexual penetration as an accessory
- Possession of child pornography
Hellman will be back in court next month.
