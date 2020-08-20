United Way works to address increase in need of childcare

ROANOKE, Va – With the start of the school year in the Roanoke Valley just weeks away, some parents are left scrambling looking for childcare as they head back to work. United Way works with both city and county schools to provide services for students in need.

An increase in need of care providers and a decrease in the number of people allowed in a facility has left them in a tough situation not unique to United Way.

“We’ve gotten over 200 requests for assistance and it’s hard to kind of find solutions that allow families to be comfortable,” United Way President Abby Hamilton said.

United Way says like the school divisions in the area, it is struggling to bring in staff to meet the needs of families. Parents are also looking at expanded programs needing all daycare and not just after school.

“What we’re doing with partners is really challenging them to open up and expand their program offerings to not just be an after school traditional program but really open it up to a day-long offering,” Hamilton said.

United Way and its partners are hosting a virtual hiring event on Aug. 20 and Aug. 21. For more information, click here.