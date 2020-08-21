Lexington hotel among Travel and Leisure’s top 100 hotels in the world

LEXINGTON, Va. – Want to stay at a world-class hotel? According to Travel and Leisure magazine, you won’t have to go far to get the VIP treatment.

The Georges in Lexington was ranked at No. 53 and was joined by hotels that spanned six continents, from an Indian palace to a high-rise in London.

The local boutique hotel takes up three separate buildings in downtown Lexington and includes a piano bar, restaurants and 18 guest rooms. Its name was inspired by Virginia Military Institute, former secretary of state George Marshall’s alma mater, and Washington and Lee, which is partially named after George Washington.

The hotels were chosen by the magazine’s readers in an annual survey that closed March 2, and each hotel was rated on its facilities, location, service, food and overall value.