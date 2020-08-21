Homicide investigation underway after man dies in southeast Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A shooting in southeast Roanoke on Thursday night left one man dead.

It happened at the intersection of Garden City Boulevard and Riverland Road near Dollar General just before 8 p.m.

Responding officers found a man just off the road and Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the Roanoke City Police Department.

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide.

No arrests have been made, according to Roanoke police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500. You can also text 274637, beginning the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.