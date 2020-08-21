Radford University student navigates confusion of isolation, testing positive on campus

RADFORD, Va. – As colleges and universities across the country alter their reopening plans as cases rise in certain areas, the new plans are “chaotic and confusing” for some.

A Radford University freshman recently experienced the ups and downs of testing positive while on campus.

Faith Minton, 17, was tested Monday after a friend received a positive result. Immediately, the school moved her into isolated housing while she waited for results.

The quick adjustments to quarantine caused confusion over delivered meals, connectivity for online classes and more.

“I just hope no other parent has to go through what we’ve gone through. It’s heartbreaking hearing your 17-year-old daughter crying on the phone,” said Faith’s father Daniel Minton.

Faith Minton eventually received a positive COVID-19 result. She chose to leave campus and quarantine at home with her parents.

Radford University officials acknowledge these tough changes, saying they will continue to “provide support for students as everyone adjusts to expectations,” but say the moves are necessary to keep everyone safe.

“It does look different. It’s a different semester than what we’ve had in years past with masks and physical distancing,” said Associate Vice President for University Relations, Caitlyn Scaggs.

Other major universities announced classes would be moved online. North Carolina State University, The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and Bluefield College are altering their plans.

Here is the full statement from Radford University:

“Radford University continues to respond to emerging issues and provide support for students as everyone adjusts to expectations for the modified ways in which we must operate and interact. The University has developed a comprehensive Campus Reopening Plan in response to the Covid-19 Global Health Pandemic and will continue to implement every facet of that plan. Radford University is working diligently to provide customized support to individual students.”

