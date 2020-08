ROANOKE, Va. – Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired in Roanoke on Friday.

In the West End neighborhood, near the intersection of Patterson Avenue SW and 13th Street SW, two cars were damaged after being shot at, according to police.

Police said that there were no gunshot injuries in the shooting but there may be minor injures from the property damage.

It’s unclear whether the cars that were hit were parked or moving, according to police.