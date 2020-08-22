Kubota offers $1,000 reward for information on a major larceny that happened overnight

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a theft that occurred in the early morning hours Saturday.

The theft happened at local businesses within Kubota of Lynchburg.

The suspects entered the property around 4:00 a.m., and left approximately thirty minutes later heading northbound on Route 29.

The vehicle is described as a dark green pickup truck. The driver was unseen in video surveillance.

The suspects stole three pieces of equipment of undetermined value.

Kubota of Lynchburg is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the parties responsible.

If anyone has additional information on these incidents, please contact the Investigations Division with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.