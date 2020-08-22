Lexington city council picks ‘Oak Grove’ as new name for Stonewall Jackson Cemetery

LEXINGTON, Va – Lexington city leaders have made a final decision on the new name for Stonewall Jackson Cemetery.

Thursday night city council choose Oak Grove to be written into an ordinance that the city council will vote on to make it law.

Jackson was buried there in 1863, but it was not named after him right away.

On April 1, 1949, the cemetery was conveyed to the city by the Lexington Presbyterian Church, according to City Manager Jim Halasz.

The decision comes after months of debate and discussion about potential new names for the site.

Council is set to vote on the ordinance at its September 3rd meeting.