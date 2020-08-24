Man claims to have had a years-long sexual relationship with Becki Falwell with Jerry’s consent

LYNCHBURG, Va. – After Liberty University affirmed the terms of President Jerry Falwell Jr.‘s indefinite, paid leave of absence, new information is coming to light about both he and his wife, Becki.

On Monday, Reuters published an interview with Giancarlo Granda, who told the news organization about his years-long sexual relationship with Becki Falwell, Jerry’s wife.

He said that he first met the couple in March 2012 while working as a pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel.

He started having sex with Becki that month and into 2018, while Jerry looked on, according to Reuters.

Granda told Reuters that through the course of the relationship, these sexual encounters would happen multiple times a year at either hotels in Miami and New York or even at the Falwells’ home in the Lynchburg area.

Granda wasn’t just having sex with Becki Falwell, but was also in business with the couple.

According to Reuters, Granda acted as the manager of a youth hostel in Miami Beach when the three bought the property in 2013. The article stated that corporate records show that Granda currently has a stake in that venture.

On Sunday, The Washington Examiner published a statement from Falwell saying that blackmail led to his recent erratic behavior.

Falwell wrote that a man “began threatening to publicly reveal this secret relationship with Becki and to deliberately embarrass my wife, family, and Liberty University unless we agreed to pay him substantial monies...”

Falwell did not identify Granda as that man, and when asked by Reuters, Granda denied blackmailing Falwell, saying that he wanted to negotiate a buyout from a business arrangement he had with the couple.