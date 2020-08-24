Jerry Falwell Jr. resigns as Liberty University president

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Jerry Falwell Jr. has resigned as the president of Liberty University, the Associated Press is reporting.

The AP’s report is citing an unnamed official from the university.

His resignation follows a Reuters report published Monday about a man who claimed to have had a years-long sexual relationship with Becki Falwell with Jerry’s consent.

Falwell became president in 2007 after his father, Jerry Falwell Sr.‘s death that same year.

On Aug. 7, 2020, Falwell Jr. agreed to take an “indefinite leave of absence” from his roles at the university just days after he posted, then deleted a photo of himself and a woman both in unzipped pants.

After the photo went viral, a GOP lawmaker and former Liberty University instructor called for Falwell Jr. to resign.

Falwell talked with WLNI about the photo.

During Falwell’s leave of absence, Liberty Board Chairman Dr. Jerry Prevo is serving as acting president.