71ºF

Local News

Jerry Falwell Jr. says blackmail led to recent controversial behavior

Clay Williams, Producer

Tags: Liberty University, Lynchburg
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. speaks before a convocation at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. Falwell has agreed to take an indefinite leave of absence from his role as president and chancellor of Liberty University, the school announced Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. speaks before a convocation at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. Falwell has agreed to take an indefinite leave of absence from his role as president and chancellor of Liberty University, the school announced Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Suspended Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. says blackmail led to his recent erratic behavior.

He was suspended almost two weeks ago after he posted a controversial photo on Instagram.

Calls for Falwell to step down
Calls for Falwell to step down

Falwell gave a statement to conservative magazine The Washington Examiner, saying he has suffered depression caused by a former family friend who had an affair with his wife and has been threatening to expose it.

In the statement, he says the man “began threatening to publicly reveal this secret relationship with Becki and to deliberately embarrass my wife, family, and liberty university unless we agreed to pay him substantial monies ... Over the course of the last few months, this person’s behavior has reached a level that we have decided the only way to stop this predatory behavior is to go public.”

Falwell says he’s getting mental health help, along with his wife

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.