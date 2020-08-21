Liberty University confirms Jerry Falwell’s indefinite, paid leave

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University confirmed it’s previously announced decisions regarding university leadership on Friday.

The Board of Trustees held a special meeting and affirmed both the terms of Jerry Falwell Jr.‘s indefinite leave of absence and acting president Jerry Prevo’s terms of employment.

The board unanimously ratified the previously issued directives for Falwell during his paid leave

Falwell may not act as president

Use any powers of the university president

May not communicate with employees to manage, direct, or interfere with the operations of the University

He may be called upon by Prevo for consultation and background information

The Board also ratified unanimously its Executive Committee’s prior decision to vest all the powers of the University president in Prevo during Falwell’s indefinite leave of absence and approved his salary and benefits.

Board members asked Prevo to use his time of Christian leadership to reset the spiritual focus and emphasis at the university and expressed support for the spiritual revival plans Prevo announced.

The decision of whether or not to retain Falwell as president has not yet been made and the Board requested prayer and patience as they seek the Lord’s will and also seek additional information for assessment.

The Executive Committee asked Falwell to go on an indefinite leave of absence on Aug. 7, to which he agreed.

The next scheduled board meeting is Oct. 30.