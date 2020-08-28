Roanoke teacher remixes Cardi B rap into a “Back-to-School” song

ROANOKE, Va. – While students and teachers are preparing for a first day like no other, one Roanoke teacher dropped a virtual PSA Friday that is sure to grab students’ attention.

“Kind of like the song, it’s a work-and-progress,” said teacher Eboni Harrington, who reworked the popular Cardi B song, “WAP”

Harrington’s lyrics include “I teach it up like a superstar. All of my students, they beat the odds. Keep my mask up on my face, sanitize with Lysol. Virtual teaching, yes online...but you got it, you will survive.”

The song was written by middle teacher Eboni Harrington who also performs the rap. Other teachers and staff along with the cheerleaders and students are in the video.

It was a challenge flipping the massively successful and provocative song by rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

“For a moment, I had a little piece where I’m like, ‘Oh my God! What goes in this part?’ I’m like, ‘How do you change these words? What are we going to do?’ So, that was the difficult part,” explained Harrington.

For the innovative teacher, it was important to bring everyone together for something positive to prove that even in the virtual space they are still a team.

“You see us happy and excited. No matter what space we’re teaching in, we’re just excited to teach our students,” said Harrington.

The first student day is Monday and most students will participate in virtual learning for the first nine weeks.