Local teachers, staff make rap video to get kids to wear masks

RADFORD, Va. – You know how hard it is to keep a mask on, and many parents are trying to get their kids to get used to them too.

Radford City Public Schools came up with a video to help.

The lyrics include “We gotta protect, wash those hands, keeping clean for our friends and family, mask on, gotta keep that mask on.”

The song was written by 6th-grade teachers Cole Wilder and Andrew Reedy who are also the rappers. Other McHarg and Belle Heth staff are in the video too.

“When we made the decision to reopen schools with the hybrid format, we knew we needed to train our entire school community on many different aspects of the reopening of schools during a pandemic. One of those dealt with face coverings as there has been so many differing opinions regarding face coverings as we developed our reopening plans,” said Rob Graham, Radford’s Superintendent.

He says after several days of being in school, the video truly had a positive impact.

“As I walk around the schools and visit with students and teachers, I have been so impressed and proud of the responsibility and respect that all staff and students are demonstrating by wearing face coverings,” said Graham.