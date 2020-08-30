One person injured in overnight apartment fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – An apartment fire early Sunday morning left one person hurt and significant damage to the exterior of the building.

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue tells us they were called to the 3500 block of Sunchase Lane in the Sunscape Apartment complex around 12:30 a.m. Fire and smoke were visible upon their arrival.

The person injured was attempting to use a fire extinguisher. They were treated on scene.

The fire appears to have started on an outdoor balcony with most of the damage contained to the exterior structure.

No one was displaced.

While the fire appears to be accidental, the exact cause remains undetermined.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate.