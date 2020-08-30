73ºF

One person injured in overnight apartment fire in Roanoke County

While the fire appears to be accidental, the exact cause remains undetermined.

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Roanoke Fire & Rescue on scene of an apartment fire on Sunchase Lane. (Courtesy: Facebook/Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department)
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – An apartment fire early Sunday morning left one person hurt and significant damage to the exterior of the building.

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue tells us they were called to the 3500 block of Sunchase Lane in the Sunscape Apartment complex around 12:30 a.m. Fire and smoke were visible upon their arrival.

The person injured was attempting to use a fire extinguisher. They were treated on scene.

The fire appears to have started on an outdoor balcony with most of the damage contained to the exterior structure.

No one was displaced.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate.

