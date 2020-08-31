Two dead after crash on Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people are dead after a crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke, according to the National Park Service.

Authorities say the crash happened near mile post 105 around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Early investigations show that a car going southbound at a high speed lost control and rolled over before ejecting three people who were not wearing seatbelts, according to officials.

Authorities say one passenger, Jiuver Espinoza-Regalado, 19 from Honduras, died at the scene and the two other passengers were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, Christhian Sapil-Canales, 22 from Honduras, was a passenger and later died in the hospital. Authorities say the third passenger is stable but in critical condition, and the driver was wearing his seatbelt and had minor injuries.

Police say multiple charges are pending against the driver.

The investigation is ongoing.