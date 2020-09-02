Franklin County first responders help local 7-year-old celebrate birthday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A local 7-year-old had the perfect birthday celebration, thanks to first responders in Franklin County.

Trevor Smith, who lives in Glade Hill, is a huge supporter of law enforcement and was celebrating his birthday on Tuesday. So, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeff Holland, Franklin County E911 Dispatcher Megan Shine, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Bryan Johnson and Rocky Mountain Police Department officer Josh Mason decided to do a drive-by parade and give Trevor some birthday presents.

“This is so awesome,” said Trevor’s mom, Sheila. “We have been wonderfully overwhelmed with an outpouring from the entire law enforcement and public safety community.”