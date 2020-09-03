No one hurt after laundromat fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Crews responded to a fire at a laundromat in Roanoke on Wednesday night.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Peters Creek Road NW at the Peters Creek Laundromat next to Hardee’s, just up and across the street from Sheetz.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the building. They were able to put the fire out.

Everyone inside safely evacuated and no one was hurt, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said the fire was ruled accidental and started in a dryer.

Crews from Salem Fire-EMS assisted with the response.