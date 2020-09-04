Virginia Tech’s coronavirus cases more than double with latest numbers

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The coronavirus case count at Virginia Tech continues to grow.

On Friday, the university updated its COVID-19 dashboard, announcing that from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4, 238 new positive coronavirus tests have been performed on campus.

Those tests make up nearly 20% of the 966 cases performed since the last dashboard update posted Aug. 30.

The university was previously only updating this information weekly but announced their plan to provide more updates.

In total, the university has reported 416 cases, with an overall 3.7% positivity among the 11,257 tests.

New River Health District director Dr. Noelle Bissell said Thursday that she expects a short-term increase in COVID-19 cases on Virginia Tech’s campus.

“We have people coming into more dense living settings and some more socialization, so it’s not at all unexpected,” Bissell said. “Cases will start to go up, and they went up significantly, but at Radford they are starting to trail off just as significantly.”