Campbell County deputies searching for man wanted for eluding, drug charges

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting citizen assistance in finding a man wanted for miscellaneous violations in Campbell County and adjacent localities.

Early Saturday morning, deputies attempted a traffic stop for speeding in the Wards Road area of Campbell County. They said the driver failed to stop and continued to a Pittsylvania County at a high rate of speed.

According to the sheriff’s office, an occupant of the vehicle threw items from the window during this time and two female passengers exited the vehicle. One of those passengers was then hit by another motorist.

Deputies said warrants have been obtained for Jeffrey Russell Wilson for eluding and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

This is an active investigation. The sheriff’s office said Wilson is a fugitive.

Anyone with information regarding this individual’s location is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574, submit your tip through CRIME STOPPERS at 1-888-798-5900, or enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.