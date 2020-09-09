80ºF

Charlotte County schools likely won’t begin in-person learning until mid-October

Some students with disabilities and English learning students may be allowed back sooner

(WJXT)

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Virginia and Charlotte County Public Schools are taking extra precautions.

The school district announced on Wednesday that it will delay in-person hybrid learning to October 19 because of increasing COVID-19 cases in the county.

Due to a dramatic rise in overall COVID-19 cases in Charlotte County, as well as an increase in positive COVID-19 cases...

Posted by Charlotte County Public Schools, VA on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

The schools brought up concerns in increasing positive cases among school-age children over the past two weeks.

Some students including those with disabilities, English language learners and Pre-K through 2nd grade students will be allowed back to school before Oct. 19, if the county’s coronavirus cases improve.

For now, Charlotte County Public School students will continue virtual learning.

