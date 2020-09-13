Franklin County honors first responders with new memorial

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – This memorial was 10 years in the making.

Saturday in Franklin County, the community gathered to unveil a memorial to remember fallen first responders.

It was created after a fire truck crash killed Rocky Mount Fire Chief, Posey Dillon and former chief Danny Altice in 2010.

Over the past decade, the Rocky Mount-Franklin County First Responders Commission have been busy fundraising and designing the memorial.

The memorial is a three-sided structure engraved with emblems, portraits and artwork by Frida Nichols. The memorial is surrounded by brick walkway honoring local first responders.

The Franklin County Sheriff, mayors of Boones Mill and Rocky Mount, members of the commission and families of first responders gave remarks during the dedication Saturday.

“When you have these dedicated men and women to keep us safe money can’t pay that. Our gratitude and our thanks is what we need to remember and pass on,” said Ronnie Thompson, vice chairman of Franklin County Board of Supervisors.

The memorial is located near 1250 North Main Street in Rocky Mount.