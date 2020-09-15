Franklin County leaders provide COVID-19 update

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va – Franklin County leaders are urging the community to help keep its coronavirus numbers low as flu season arrives.

On Tuesday, the county hosted a roundtable discussion with officials from the Virginia Department of Health.

Nancy Bell with the West Piedmont Health District said Franklin County has been doing a great job of keeping COVID-19 cases low but warned that as flu season approaches, people need to stay vigilant to prevent a spike in cases or community spread.

“If they are allowed to rise at a time when flu comes along, which is pretty shortly here, it’s a perfect storm for making sure that our hospitals and doctor’s offices cannot handle the capacity,” said Bell.

Franklin County has had 280 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

The county also announced it is hosting several free clinics for people to get their flu shots this year.