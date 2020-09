ROANOKE, Va. – The Country Cookin' on Melrose Avenue in Roanoke is closing due to a lack of sales, the same as the Lynchburg location.

The comfort food chain was founded in 1981, with more than a dozen locations across the commonwealth.

When the pandemic hit, they were forced to close for two months and layoff the majority of their more than 400 employees.

10 News was told many of the restaurants won’t survive unless Congress passes another stimulus package.