AEP donates more than 10,000 from recycling to Ronald McDonald House

ROANOKE, Va – The Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia got a big donation Friday to help families who have a child in the hospital.

American Electric Power (AEP) donated more than $10,000 from proceeds made from donated scrap metal. Officials with AEP said they were happy to help in any way they can.

“I have had family, loved ones that have all been able to benefit from the Ronald McDonald houses and all the things they are able provide for the families that come down here for the hospital,” said AEP Associate Reese Edwards.

Staff at the Ronald McDonald House said the money will go a long way since several fundraisers have had to be called off because of the pandemic.