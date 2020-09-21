20-year-old man wanted after high-speed chase in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Authorities in Bedford County are asking for help after they say a 20-year-old man led them on a chase and then ran away from them on Monday.

At 1:10 p.m., deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Route 221; however, rather than pull over, the vehicle quickly drove away, before becoming disabled at Turkey Toe Road.

Deputies say the man, who they later identified as Dillon Greyson Webber, of Lynchburg, ran away and was not found.

Webber is now wanted on a count of felony eluding and additional charges are pending further investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about where Webber may be is asked call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.