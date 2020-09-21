What’s News Today: Sustainability Week, Route 220

Roanoke City Council will meet today. It will get a briefing on improvements to the Route 220 corridor. It will also vote to accept several safety grants from the state.

A series of events will take place this week for Sustainability Week. It’s sponsored by the Town of Blacksburg, Virginia Tech and Sustainable Blacksburg. There will be a series of events this week, addressing environmental stewardship. Today’s there’s a dining bike tour starting at noon. Tonight at 7 p.m., there’s a virtual cycling commuter clinic. Sustainability Week runs through Saturday.