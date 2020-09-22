Watch artists make their crafts from start to finish at Artisan Saturdays

ROANOKE, Va. – On Sept. 26, Roanoke County Parks and Recreation is inviting you to see how some of your favorite art pieces are made.

The sixth season of Artisan Saturdays will begin at 10 a.m. featuring 17 artists.

From potters to woodworkers and painters you can stop by Explore Park to watch as they demonstrate their craft.

The event was inspired by the idea of showing the community how some of the items in Explore Park’s visitor center are made.

“It’s a learning experience for everyone because they kind of get to go behind the curtain to see how everything is made. Kind of gives them a new appreciation for our artisans and how they actually do their craft because not everything is just an instant process it takes time,” said Alex North, marketing assistant for Roanoke County Parks and Recreation and Tourism.

Jim Privitera of Earthworks Pottery in Vinton has been part of Artisan Saturdays since it started six years ago. For him, meeting other local artists and the people who buy his work are a highlight of the day.

“It’s an opportunity to show our stuff, to demonstrate what we can do, to talk to people about that because sometimes what I like about it is it’s more than just making a piece of pottery. You feel as though there’s a personal connection when you’re there, when you can show people how you do it,” said Privitera.

Artisan Saturdays is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free.

To limit the spread of COVID-19, artists and staff will wear masks and all demonstrations will be outside.