Employee with coronavirus speaks on Carilion’s response to recent outbreak

ROANOKE, Va. – An employee among the two dozen Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital environmental services staff who tested positive is speaking out with concerns over the institution’s response.

The employee asked WSLS 10 News not to disclose their identity.

The allegation is that coronavirus response policies and procedures are in place but are not being followed 100% by everyone on board.

“The EVS department – Environmental Services – definitely could have done more. They could have taken us more seriously when we said we were sick and had symptoms. I do feel that. I feel they could have done more by just sending us home and telling us to go get tested. Something different than go back to work," stated the employee.

Carilion officials told 10 News they “take these issues seriously" and in the instance that policy and procedure are not being followed, “they work hard to correct the behavior.”

Daily, employees go through a screening that helped flag this outbreak. There are other measures in place to limit the spread as well.

No patients were ever at risk/exposed, according to hospital officials.

The employee fell ill nearly two weeks ago and they remain out of work with symptoms.

While the issue is less with the hospital and more with team management, the employee says they hope the hospital will further investigate and adjust actions to protect staff and others. “I think Carilion did a great job with that, but still we just don’t know where it came from. We just don’t know,” questioned the employee.

Here is the full statement from Carilion officials: