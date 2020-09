ALTAVISTA, Va. – On Thursday, police arrested a 23-year-old Altavista man they believe sexually assaulted someone in July, according to the Altavista Police Department.

Nelson O’Neal Dews II was indicted on the following charges by a grand jury:

Object sexual penetration Sodomy Strangulation

Police arrested Dews and took him to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Rustburg, where he’s being held without bond.