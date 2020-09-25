Two men wanted after Campbell County home invasion

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into a home invasion and theft that happened on Monday near Leesville Road.

On Tuesday, authorities announced the arrest of Erique Shelton Scott’s arrest in connection with the incident. He’s charged with burglary, robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Now, authorities have identified two additional suspects, 24-year-olds Keon Damonte Thomas and Devin Tyler Walker.

Each is wanted on charges of burglary, robbery and using of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Prior to this incident, both men had outstanding warrants.

This investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 434-332-9581.

Here’s an approximate location of where authorities say the home invasion and theft happened: