Two people shot, malicious wounding investigation underway in Lynchburg

Investigators are on scene at 11th and Fillmore Street.

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Police lights (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident that left two people injured.

In a tweet late Saturday night, LPD says two individuals showed up at the emergency room with gunshot wounds.

