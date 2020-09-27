Two people shot, malicious wounding investigation underway in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident that left two people injured.

We are on scene at 11th and Fillmore Street for a malicious wounding after two individuals showed up at the ER with gunshot wounds. More information to come. — Lynchburg Police (@LynchburgPolice) September 27, 2020

In a tweet late Saturday night, LPD says two individuals showed up at the emergency room with gunshot wounds.

Investigators are on scene at 11th and Fillmore Street.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSLS 10 News for the latest.