56ºF

Local News

No one hurt after crews respond to fire in SW Roanoke

Firefighters able to get fire under control within 30 minutes

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Fire
Crews are responding to a fire in Roanoke on Tuesday night.
Crews are responding to a fire in Roanoke on Tuesday night. (WSLS via Roanoke Fire-EMS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Crews responded to a fire in Roanoke on Tuesday night.

Units were dispatched just before 6:30 p.m. to a fire on Winston Avenue SW, just across the train tracks from the plaza with Earth Fare and Mellow Mushroom.

Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from a commercial building and were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

No injuries have been reported, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Units were dispatched just before 6:30 p.m. to a fire on Winston Avenue SW, just across the train tracks from the plaza with Earth Fare and Mellow Mushroom.
Units were dispatched just before 6:30 p.m. to a fire on Winston Avenue SW, just across the train tracks from the plaza with Earth Fare and Mellow Mushroom. (WSLS)

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: