No one hurt after crews respond to fire in SW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Crews responded to a fire in Roanoke on Tuesday night.

Units were dispatched just before 6:30 p.m. to a fire on Winston Avenue SW, just across the train tracks from the plaza with Earth Fare and Mellow Mushroom.

Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from a commercial building and were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

No injuries have been reported, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Units were dispatched just before 6:30 p.m. to a fire on Winston Avenue SW, just across the train tracks from the plaza with Earth Fare and Mellow Mushroom. (WSLS)