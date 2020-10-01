10 Halloween and fall events still happening in Central, Southwest Virginia

2020 has inevitably been a weird year. Thankfully, these events happening in the area and will bring you your yearly dose of fall cheer or Halloween spooks.

Here are 10 different events, in chronological order, happening this month across the region:

1. Sinkland Farm Pumpkin Festival in Christiansburg

Dates: Every weekend from Oct. 1-Nov.

Times: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

For families who are looking for spook-free family fun, visit Sinkland Farm’s picturesque Pumpkin Festival full of activities for every age.

With things like pony rides, pumpkin picking, wine and craft beer tastings, chainsaw carving and a Kidz Zone, there will be plenty to do for the whole family.

Admission is $10 per person.

2. Layman Family Farms Fall Festival in Blue Ridge

Dates: Every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October

Times: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m on Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday

This family-owned farm is bringing all the classic fall activities back including pumpkin picking, a corn maze and hayrides.

With 83 acres of land, Layman Family Farms will have something for everyone at their event.

3. Jeter Farms Fall Festival & Country Store in Bonsack

Dates: Every weekend from Oct. 1-Nov. 1

Times: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays

From corn mazes and hayrides to apple cider and kettle corn, Jeter Farms will have fall activities and goodies for everyone.

The Country Store will have locally-made products and crafts. You’ll be able to enjoy ice cream, apple cider, kettle corn, and on the weekend, there will be grilled foods available.

General admission is $10 per person.

4. Williams Orchard Fall Festival in Wytheville

Dates: Every weekend in October

Times: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

The annual Williams Farm Festival is bringing the Wythe County community a ton of activities to ring in the fall season.

Fall classics like tractor-drawn hayrides, pony rides, pumpkin chunkers and apple launchers will be available for guests.

For admission fees and more information, click here.

5. National Night Out in Botetourt County

Date: Oct. 6, 5 to 7 p.m.

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an event to honor the men and women keeping the county safe in the Fincastle Baptist Church parking lot.

There will be a large fireworks display for families to enjoy while celebrating the partnership between the community and law enforcement.

6. Yoders' Farms Fall Activities in Rustburg

Dates: Tuesday-Saturday through Oct. 6-Nov. 7

Times: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

All season long, Yoders' Farm is inviting you to their 11-acre corn maze, pick your own pumpkin and learn what farming is all about.

A full fall schedule for farm events can be found here.

7. Ghosts & Gravestones Historical Tours in Danville

Dates: Oct. 22-24

Times: 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Love haunted houses? In this event, you’ll be able to take a spooky tour of the historic Sutherlin Mansion followed by a walk through the Grove Street Cemetery where you can meet the ghosts of Danville’s past, played by community actors.

Tours will begin in the Sutherlin Mansion in groups of 10 and continue outside in groups of 20 to maintain social distancing.

Tickets are on sale now on Eventbrite and at the Box Office at 126 Sutherlin Ave.

8. WSLS 10′s Drive-Thru Trick-Or-Treat in Blue Ridge

Date: Oct. 30, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

WSLS 10 is hosting a socially-distanced and free drive-thru trick-or-treating event where you’ll be able to stop at 20 different candy stations.

The event will be at Layman Family Farms where we’ll be giving out 120,000 individually wrapped pieces of candy.

As a WSLS 10 trick-or-treater, you’ll also be able to receive a discounted ticket to the separate Fall Festival at Layman Family Farms during the same weekend!

9. Night Full of Fright in Christiansburg

Date: Oct. 31, 5 to 7 p.m.

The Town of Christiansburg is hosting a drive-thru trick-or-treat event at the Christiansburg Recreation Center parking lot.

You’ll be able to enjoy some goodies from the safety of your car while wearing your best costume.

There will be fun Halloween decorations, spooky music and even appearances from town vehicles from public works, police, rescue and fire.

All treats will be pre-packaged and current safety guidelines will be followed.

10. Halloween Spectacular Treat Trail in Pulaski

Date: Oct. 31, 4 to 7 p.m.

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a trick-or-treat trail drive-thru adventure at Randolph Park with more than ten candy shops.

The trail will be followed by a Halloween DAK Lights show and a pumpkin carving contest.

Event entry fee isn’t required, but $10 donations will be encouraged and accepted to support Coats for Kids.

Is there an event we missed? Send an email to ndelrosario@wsls.com and we can add it to our list