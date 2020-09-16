Layman Family Farms prepare to kick-off annual fall festival

BLUE RIDGE, Va – It’s been a year like no other for the Layman Family as they prepare for their farm’s annual fall festival.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Layman Family Farms’ Owner Eric Layman wasn’t always sure it was going to be able to happen, but it is set to begin Saturday thanks to the help of some minor modifications.

“I really think people want to get out and enjoy. And this weekend, it’s going to be beautiful for fall. It’s going to actually feel like fall,” said Layman.

Some activities just can’t happen because of COVID-19 restrictions, but all the classic favorites will still be in full swing.

“The corn maze is going to be normal. We did make the paths six feet instead of four feet wide this year, so people can pass and just little things like that,” said Layman. “We’re going to do hayrides at 50% capacity, and that’s going to be a challenge too because that’s one of everybody’s favorite things.”

On Friday, Oct. 30, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. WSLS 10 is holding a free drive-thru trick-or-treating event at the farm. During the drive, you’ll stop at 20 different candy stations where we’ll be giving out 120,000 individually wrapped pieces of candy.

The festival has historically brought in thousands of people in one day, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 1,000 people will be allowed in at a time.

Layman said he and his family are just happy to welcome people back to celebrate fall.

“Just happy to see people and see smiling faces I hope,” said Layman.

