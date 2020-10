APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Appomattox County who was last seen on Wednesday.

According to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office, Reece Terry was last seen at her home around 11 p.m.

She is described as a girl with blonde hair, blue eyes who is about 5′8″ and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Terry’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 434-352-8241.