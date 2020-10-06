Supreme Court opens term with eight judges

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monday the Supreme Court started its new term with only eight justices.

Since the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has left the court without a ninth justice, decisions on cases could end in a stalemate.

The Affordable Care Act and a case regarding religious freedom and anti-discrimination laws are just some of the major decisions the court is expected to make in this term.

Tory Lucas with the Liberty University School of Law said the president’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis should not affect the hearing process for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, but it could limit the amount of people who will be allowed in the hearings.

“There are a couple of members of the senate judiciary community that have been effected, and whether they participate live or could be a response for delay, and then whoever is in the gallery could be limited,” said Lucas.

The justices will hear arguments virtually.

Amy Coney Barrett’s hearings are set to begin in the senate judiciary committee one week from Monday.