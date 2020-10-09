54-year-old Radford man arrested for his sexual relationship with a 13-year-old, police say

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A Radford man is in jail after being arrested on multiple counts of carnal knowledge of a child.

Authorities arrested 54-year-old Kevin Hite on Thursday as an investigation revealed he had engaged in a sexual relationship with a child over an extended period of time, starting when the child was 13-years old, according to police.

Christianburg police said they worked in conjunction with Radford police to charge Hite with 10 felony county of unlawful carnal knowledge (without force) of a child aged 13-14 years and one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a minor by encouraging a child to send explicit material electronically.

Police said Hite was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail without bail.