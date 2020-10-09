68ºF

Local News

54-year-old Radford man arrested for his sexual relationship with a 13-year-old, police say

Hite is currently being held in jail without bail

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Tags: Radford, Christiansburg, Crime
Kevin Hite
Kevin Hite (Christiansburg Police Department)

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A Radford man is in jail after being arrested on multiple counts of carnal knowledge of a child.

Authorities arrested 54-year-old Kevin Hite on Thursday as an investigation revealed he had engaged in a sexual relationship with a child over an extended period of time, starting when the child was 13-years old, according to police.

Christianburg police said they worked in conjunction with Radford police to charge Hite with 10 felony county of unlawful carnal knowledge (without force) of a child aged 13-14 years and one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a minor by encouraging a child to send explicit material electronically.

Police said Hite was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail without bail.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: