100 cases in 9 days: Franklin County leaders concerned over coronavirus spread

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Officials in Franklin County are urging people to help limit the spread of COVID-19 after they noted a “sizable increase" in the number of cases in the county.

As of Friday, Franklin County has seen a cumulative total of 471 reported COVID-19 cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). County officials said 100 of those cases have been reported during the last nine days, which they said is a “concerning increase in such a short timeframe.”

Officials with the VDH said the Roanoke region is seeing “sustained community transmission” of COVID-19, as the number of cases has risen and there are currently multiple outbreaks.

Franklin County officials said practicing social distancing and other disease prevention measures isn’t just about personal health, but protecting the health of local first responders, medical workers and vulnerable populations.

