Liberty University will lose power Monday night for repairs

LYNCHBURG, Va. – AEP is repairing its transmission line that supplies Liberty University, which will force a shutdown of power to the campus.

Right now, a temporary fix is in place, but in order to make full repairs, at 10:15 p.m. all power will be shut down on main campus.

All non-residential buildings will be locked down at 10 p.m. and everyone must leave those buildings, according to the university.

Curfew for resident students will begin at 10 p.m. and Liberty will delay opening on Tuesday until 9 am.

If you lose power before 10 pm, call LUPD at 434-592-7641

Campus police and all essential functions will remain operational during this shut-down.