Danville schools re-hires former teacher as new superintendent decades later

DANVILLE, VA. – The City of Danville has chosen a familiar face to be its next school superintendent.

On Thursday night, the school board announced they picked Angela Hairston to fill the role. She has over 30 years of education experience and is loved by many.

Earlier that day she resigned as superintendent of the Winston Salem school district to take this job. But she actually started her career in Danville and is happy to be back.

“This is home for me and many of the students, their parents, I was their teacher or their principal and so it’s exciting to be back to work in the community that I love so much," Hairston said.

Hairston replaces Stanley Jones who resigned this summer after five years at the helm.

Her first official day on the job is Dec. 1.