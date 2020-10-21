12 people arrested for narcotic distribution in Appomattox County, authorities say

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office arrested a dozen people for narcotics distribution on Monday, according to authorities.

Sheriff Donald D. Simpson said that a total of 12 people were arrested on 18 total indictments for distribution and possession of methamphetamine, distribution of heroin and distribution of marijuana.

Here’s the breakdown of who was arrested and their charges in alphabetical order:

Tony Brown, 21: Distribute methamphetamine

Matthew Chenault, 37: Distribute methamphetamine

William Dickerson, 37: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute heroin

Keon Hamlett, 38: Three counts of distributing methamphetamine

Angel Lobo, 48: Distribute methamphetamine

Debra McCormick. 44: Distribute methamphetamine and distribute heroin

Jason McCormick, 34: Three counts of distributing methamphetamine

Shannon Baye McCoy, 42: Distribute methamphetamine

Chad Moore, 34: Three counts of distributing methamphetamine

Kaleel Shakur, 47: Distribute methamphetamine

Cameron Tramell, 45: Distribute methamphetamine

Brandon Wingfield, 35: Distribute methamphetamine

The Sherrif’s Office said the arrests were made by the Central Virginia Drug Task Force comprised of officers from Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County, Sheriff’s Office, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.