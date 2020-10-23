Cities in Southwest, Central Virginia rank highest in new COVID-19 cases

ROANOKE, Va – As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the nation, numbers in Southwest and Central Virginia are reflecting that trend.

Each week the White House Coronavirus Task Force sends out a report laying out guidance for the states.

Compared to other states across the country, Virginia ranks 34th in highest amount of Coronavirus numbers in the country. But when that information is broken down at the local level, it paints a different picture.

According to a report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force obtained by 10 News, several localities in our viewing area are some of the worst in the state in terms of new coronavirus cases.

Roanoke City, Montgomery County and Lynchburg all fall in the top 12 localities with the most new COVID-19 cases in the last three weeks. The report also claims that Virginia continues to see high numbers of cases among staff members at long term care facilities indicating ongoing community spread.

Some of the nation’s top health experts say Virginia is not alone in this trend.

“Looking at the map, and seeing the heat map how it lights up with test positivity that in more than 30 plus states is going in the wrong direction,” White House Coronavirus Task Force Member Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

10 News asked the Virginia Department of Health what role these weekly reports play in decision efforts and this is what we were told:

“VDH receives and reviews Virginia state-specific weekly reports on COVID-19 sent out from the White House to see if their recommendations are generally aligning with our practices regarding mitigation strategies. The data is used to complement the data VDH generates to better understand the epidemiological trends in Virginia.” Virginia Department of Health

The report says Virginia continues to see community spread caused by group gatherings and socialization, which could get worse as events move indoors for the winter months and holidays.

“People are going to have to make a choice of where they fit in the risk-benefit ratio of having someone come in from out of town who has been through a crowded airport to come into a home, are there vulnerable people?” Fauci said.

Below is the full weekly report for Virginia: