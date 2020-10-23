Sen. Tim Kaine hosts roundtable on Affordable Care Act with Roanoke healthcare providers

ROANOKE, Va – The future of the Affordable Care Act is a hot button topic that Virginia’s senators have been discussing leading up to the election.

On Friday, Senator Tim Kaine held a roundtable discussion with health care providers in the Roanoke area to discuss the importance of the Affordable Care Act.

The Supreme Court is set to soon hear a case that could eliminate the Affordable Care act entirely.

Kaine heard from different non-profits that provide mental health and rehabilitation services in the Roanoke region, which he says are needed now more than ever.

“As bad as it’s been, can you imagine how bad the last months would have been if there hadn’t been 400 thousand plus Virginians who had Medicaid because of the affordable care act?” Virginia Senator Tim Kaine said.

Kaine also hosted a round table with people from Northern Virginia.