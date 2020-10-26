Authorities searching for missing Pittsylvania County man

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man who is believed to have health concerns.

Gary Wayne Beamon is missing from the Moorefield Bridge Road area of Pittsylvania County, which is near the Westover Area in Danville.

He was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt.

Beamon is 6 feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931.